Hartford prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the city works with schools, hospitals, and the public.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Coronavirus was mentioned in the state of the city with Mayor Luke Bronin.

Before Mayor Bronin ended his state of the city address he said the city has already have been prepping for a potential outbreak. “To avoid community spread, it’s much easier to take smart aggressive actions early than to try and play catch up after our health system has been overwhelmed,” said Bronin.

In the address, Mayor Bronin discussed the city’s plan for a coronavirus outbreak, by making plans with schools, hospitals, and public institutions.

There have been no confirmed cases in the Hartford county area, at this time.

This speech came moments after Mayor Elicker in New Haven announced the postponement of the Saint Patrick’s day parade.

Mayor Bronin says Hartford is still undecided. “I think we will be evaluating events on a case by case basis in the city over the next few weeks, but again, in general, I think we are going to use that rule of thumb that we’re better to be early and aggressive than late and slow,” said Bronin.

Mayor Bronin says he’s working closely with health officials, and down the road in neighboring Manchester, the superintendent says he’s also paying close attention to any cases that may hit the area.

Matt Geary who is the Manchester Superintendent of Schools said, “We obviously don’t want to close schools, we want kids to be in school and we want them to be healthy, so I think our work is to work closely with the local health department... work with the state in the event a case came up.”

A letter was sent home saying the schools had plans set in case of a major outbreak... According to the superintendent, Manchester schools would be looking at alternative schooling and community food services.

Parents like Christy Driscoll say she has already talked to her own children about the respiratory virus just in case.

Driscoll said, “We really feel like the whole situation is being way blown out of proportion, so we are trying to keep our kids from being afraid of the whole situation, but like anything we don’t want to be caught off guard so we are really trying to emphasize handwashing.”

According to health officials, hand-washing is the most effective way to combat the coronavirus.