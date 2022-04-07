x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Hartford Public Library branches to have COVID test kits available for residents

Around 8,000 test kits will be available at the six Hartford Public Library branches starting Monday
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford has plans to make thousands of COVID-19 at-home tests available for city residents starting next week.

Around 8,000 test kits will be available at the Hartford Public Library branches starting Monday. Just head over to the front desk at any of the six branches to get two test kits per adult upon showing proof of residents.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Tests will be available at the following locations:

  • Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main Street, Hartford)
  • Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Avenue, Hartford)
  • Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Avenue, Hartford)
  • Hartford Public Library, Barbour Branch (261 Barbour Street, Hartford)
  • Hartford Public Library, Dwight Branch (7 New Park Avenue, Hartford)
  • Hartford Public Library, Park Street Library @ The Lyric (603 Park Street, Hartford)

The city said it is launching this effort as health officials monitor the new COVID-19 omicron sub-variant. Distribution at each location will continue while supplies last.

RELATED: Lamont tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Testing to Treatment sites are a one stop shop for your COVID-19 needs

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Mask mandate ends for Connecticut state colleges and universities