Hartford Public Library branches to have COVID test kits available for residents

Around 8,000 test kits will be available at the six Hartford Public Library branches starting Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford has plans to make thousands of COVID-19 at-home tests available for city residents starting next week.

Around 8,000 test kits will be available at the Hartford Public Library branches starting Monday. Just head over to the front desk at any of the six branches to get two test kits per adult upon showing proof of residents.

Tests will be available at the following locations:

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main Street, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Barbour Branch (261 Barbour Street, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Dwight Branch (7 New Park Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Park Street Library @ The Lyric (603 Park Street, Hartford)

The city said it is launching this effort as health officials monitor the new COVID-19 omicron sub-variant. Distribution at each location will continue while supplies last.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.