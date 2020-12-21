Hartford Public Library to close through Dec. 27

Online resources will still be available and library staff will be working remotely to answer calls and emails

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Public Library will be closed to the public through December 27, officials said on Monday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, due to potential COVID19 exposure, Hartford Public Library has ceased on-site operations at its Downtown Library through December 27," said officials in a release.

Staff will be working remotely to answer calls and emails and online services will still be available. Contact-free service at all locations will also be suspended.

The Downtown Library will reopen to the public on December 28, for its normal operating hours and contact-free service at all locations will resume.

"Let us assure you that our cleaning and sanitation procedures are being performed with diligent frequency to keep our library spaces safe. In our reopening, we will continue to adhere to measures set by state and local guidelines to safely accommodate you," said officials