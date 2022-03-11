Hartford Public Schools to become mask-optional at the end of the month

Starting March 28, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks indoors.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Public Schools have announced Friday they will become mask-optional starting Monday, March 28.

This means that Friday, March 25 will be the last day all students and staff will be required to wear masks in indoor facilities.

This decision was made in communication with the District Health & Safety Team, the Districts Medical Directors and local health officials, the school's superintendent said in a message to parents on Friday.

"We will continue to provide updates on the health and safety protocols so that all of our students and staff can feel safe and secure," Superindent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in a video message.

Torres-Rodriguez said the decision was in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines as well as the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

This decision was originally supposed to go into effect one week later into April, but with updated guidance and data from agencies in the state and across the country, they believe the schools can operate safely with universal masking.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will still have to self-isolate for five days and must be symptom-free to return to school once verified by a school nurse. The individual will then be required to wear a mask for the next five days in the building.

Masks will remain available in every school for anyone to use.

Hartford Public Schools will still maintain distancing for some events, emphasize frequent hand-washing, continue to use outdoor spaces for activities, and positive cases will continue to be displayed in the COVID-19 dashboard

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you!

