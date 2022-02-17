Hartford Public School community to continue wearing masks through at least April 1: Superintendent

Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez made the announcement to families and staff in a virtual town hall on Thursday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Public Schools will continue to require the school community to wear a face mask in school buildings through at least April 1.

This will affect all PreK-12 students, along with staff, parents and visitors in a Hartford Public Schools school building.

School officials will continue to monitor local COVID health conditions in the next six weeks to determine whether to continue the mandate or lift it.

Meanwhile, Waterbury Board of Education voted Thursday evening to continue mandating masks in schools.

The statewide mask mandate for schools will come to an end on Feb. 28.

