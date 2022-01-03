Hartford to reinstate mask indoor mandate through end of the month

Mayor Luke Bronin also announces a distribution plan for masks, COVID tests.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford will restart an indoor mask mandate that will run through January 31, officials announced on Monday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the order "includes exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and in certain circumstances inside private offices and office-buildings."

“We all hope that the Omicron surge will soon peak and that we'll see case rates fall, but with the current numbers, we've got to do whatever we can, even at the margins," said Bronin. "In putting this indoor mask requirement back in place right now, we're thinking first and foremost about those frontline workers who have no choice but to interact with the public at large, and who deserve whatever additional protection we can give them."

The city also updated its allocation plan for home test kits and KN95 and N95 masks.

Bronin said the city has received about 9,000 new at-home test kits from the state on Sunday. He said the priority is to support Hartford Public Schools teaching staff, along with staff and students at the city's early learning centers and the Family Child Care Network.

"We will also be providing an allocation of kits to the Hartford Housing Authority for distribution to staff and each of their households, and to elderly assisted living facilities and housing developments with home-bound seniors," the mayor said. "Lastly, we will designate a supply of kits for City employees providing essential in-person public services, to help ensure continuity of government services during the surge.”

The city’s current supply of at-home COVID-19 test kits will be allocated as follows:

3,500 kits for staff of the Hartford Public Schools, Early Learning Centers, and the Hartford Family Child Care Network

2,200 kits for staff and residents of the Hartford Housing Authority and of elderly assisted living facilities and housing developments with home-bound seniors

2,750 kits for City employees providing essential in-person public services, and for Hartford Public Library employees

500 kits for the staff and guests at City senior centers

2,000 kits to be held in reserve pending future allocations

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

