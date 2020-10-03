Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled

On Monday, New Haven's parade was postponed over concern of coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled according to the parade's website.

The parade had been scheduled for this Saturday.

Mayor Luke Bronin's office said that the city will work with parade organizers to determine whether the parade or another celebration of Irish culture can be rescheduled for later this year.

Mayor Bronin also announced that the city is in the process of reviewing large events scheduled to take place over the next month, and there will likely be cancelations or other sorts of modifications.

“After consulting with health officials and looking at the latest expert guidance, we will not hold the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Every year, this parade draws tens of thousands of people from the region to our Capital City, and we were looking forward to another busy weekend in Hartford. Our priority is public health, and we are listening to the public health experts and making this decision given the size, type, and timing of this event.”

“We have many other large events coming up, and we will likely have to cancel or modify many of them for at least the next month,” Mayor Bronin added. “We also want to remind everyone that the most effective things you can do to protect yourself are the simplest: wash your hands well, avoid handshakes, stay home if you’re sick, and pay attention to the news.”

On Monday, New Haven's parade was postponed over concern of coronavirus. City officials had said that they will continue to meet daily to evaluate the health risks. At this time, there is no new date of the parade.

Governor Ned Lamont and New Haven Health officials have urged events of over 100 people to be postponed due to the concern of potentially spreading COVID-19.