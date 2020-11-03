Hartford to close senior centers March 16

The centers will be closed until further notice. The city will also be halting daytime recreation for adults.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford announced Wednesday, the four senior centers will be closed starting Monday, March 16. The centers will remain close until further notice due to senior citizens being vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Our senior centers are important places for residents to gather and stay active,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We are taking this proactive measure to reduce the risk that coronavirus spreads among our senior citizens, who we know are at greater risk if exposed to the new coronavirus. Even though there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Hartford region yet, the safety and well-being of our seniors is paramount, and all of the expert guidance tells us that it’s better to act early and take precautions.”

Hartford is working to ensure meal deliveries to seniors who eat at the centers. Daytime programming for adults at is two recreation centers will also be suspended starting March 16. The centers are primarily used by retirees.