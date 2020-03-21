Hartford to hold bilingual tele-townhall meeting for residents

The meeting will happen on March 21 at 2 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The capital city will be holding a bilingual tele-townhall with residents in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Bronin will be joined by city officials like Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer Thea Montanez, Health Director Liany Arroyo, and Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director, Reginald Freeman. A medical expert from Hartford Healthcare will also be at the meeting.

Bronin and other city officials will provide updates for a half hour and answer questions for one hour.

“We hope as many residents as possible call into our town hall to get the latest information and get their questions answered,” said Mayor Bronin. “Every single resident needs to take their obligation to help slow the spread of coronavirus seriously, and this will be another opportunity to reiterate the message that we need to work together – by staying apart.”

The meeting is scheduled to happen on March 21 at 2 p.m. in English and Spanish. Some residents will receive a phone call before 2 p.m. inviting them to stay on the line and participate in the meeting.

Residents will also be able to call in at 877-229-8493 PIN: 119201. Hartford residents may also type in a question into an online portal. You can access that by clicking the link below: