Hartford Yard Goats lift COVID-19 restrictions

Dunkin Donuts Park is also back open at full capacity. Zip ties were removed from seats that were previously blocked off before the game.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Yard Goats lifted covid restrictions at Dunkin Donuts Park on Wednesday. Masks are now optional, but unvaccinated fans are still encouraged to wear them. Fans who were vaccinated, said they felt comfortable ditching the face covering.

"It's our responsibility to make sure we're safe, people are taking that upon themselves so it feels great to be here," said John Unghire of Enfield.

"I'm vaccinated so I don't really have much to worry about, there's plenty of space, fresh air," said Morgan Woodtke of Portland.

"It's nice to finally get back to some sort of normalcy and get back to the routine," said Tony Parenti of Bristol.

All of the concessions are also back open at the park, which means fans once again have plenty of food options to choose from.

"I'm very excited for the food, I'm very excited about this hat, it definitely brought a smile to my face," said Woodtke.

The park is still not accepting cash, so fans looking to buy food, tickets, or merchandise will have to use a card.

