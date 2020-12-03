Hartford's S.A.N.D. School closes due to coronavirus concerns with staff member

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Superintendent of School announced that the S.A.N.D. School dismissed early and will be closed tomorrow due to a staff member who has symptoms associated with coronavirus.
Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in a statement. 'It has come to our attention that a staff member at who recently returned from Europe is ill with some of the symptoms associated with Coronavirus/COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the staff member is self-quarantined and following local health department guidelines.
In cooperation with the Hartford Health Department, we have decided to dismiss school early today at 12:00 noon in order to deep clean the building. It will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, March 13.
We strongly advise that families monitor symptoms, including cough and fever, and if symptoms develop, remain at home and contact your health care provider.
The missed instruction time will be handled in the same manner as a snow day with the days being made up at the end of the school year.
Please know that Hartford Public Schools is working diligently to ensure our schools are safe through active infection prevention and control. Additionally, our district is prepared to respond to any risk of coronavirus in our schools, should it become necessary. We are in regular, direct communication with our schools, the Hartford Health Department, Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for guidance and updates on recommended precautions. We will continue to keep families and staff informed directly through phone calls and emails."