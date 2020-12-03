Hartford's S.A.N.D. School closes due to coronavirus concerns with staff member

Staff member at S.A.N.D. School who recently returned from Europe is ill

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Superintendent of School announced that the S.A.N.D. School dismissed early and will be closed tomorrow due to a staff member who has symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in a statement. 'It has come to our attention that a staff member at who recently returned from Europe is ill with some of the symptoms associated with Coronavirus/COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the staff member is self-quarantined and following local health department guidelines.

In cooperation with the Hartford Health Department, we have decided to dismiss school early today at 12:00 noon in order to deep clean the building. It will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, March 13.

We strongly advise that families monitor symptoms, including cough and fever, and if symptoms develop, remain at home and contact your health care provider.

The missed instruction time will be handled in the same manner as a snow day with the days being made up at the end of the school year.