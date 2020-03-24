Heading to a state park? Keep your distance

Connecticut state parks have been filling up some reaching capacity as people are looking to get out and about during this time.

MADISON, Connecticut — With the beautiful weather today, many will us it as an opportunity to get outside. But the governor is reminding people to keep a safe distance from one another when doing so.

Connecticut state parks have been filling up some reaching capacity as people are looking to get out and about during this time. One of those parks that have reached capacity is Hammonassett Beach.

Now, Governor Ned Lamont is proposing caps on parking to help people keep a safe distance from one another.

Hammonassett Beach, along with Sleeping Giant State Park, have reached capacity on multiple occasions as people stuck at home look for ways to get outside.

But, the state is reminding people to keep a safe distance when visiting local parks.

Gov. Lamont says he’s working with DEEP to put a cap on the number of cars that are allowed into some of the more popular state parks.