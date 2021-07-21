Health care workers given until Friday to get fingerprinted

DPH says expanded and extended schedules for fingerprinting services will be available at certain CT State Police barracks

The schedule for state-mandated fingerprinting has been expanded to Friday to accommodate roughly 630 health care workers hired during the pandemic who still need to be fingerprinted for required criminal history checks.

The Department of Public Health says expanded and extended schedules for fingerprinting services will be available at certain Connecticut State Police Barracks while others will continue to fingerprint people on a walk-in basis, both between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Workers had until July 20 to get fingerprinted or else be terminated. Those who missed the deadline are ineligible to work in direct-access positions until they get fingerprinted.

Below is a list of where workers can get fingerprinted:

