Health experts keep an eye on dominant COVID variant BA.5

BA.5 is now considered the dominant coronavirus strain, accounting for 65 percent of all COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant is spreading rapidly across the country and is now considered the dominant coronavirus strain, accounting for 65 percent of all COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.

Health experts say while the BA.5 variant doesn’t seem to be more severe than other strains, it is highly contagious. Doctors FOX61 spoke with are warning people this is not the time to let your guard down, especially with the summer travel season upon us.

“It’s causing a rise in cases in Europe. We usually lag Europe by several weeks,” Dr. Syed Hussain with Trinity Health said. "So we expect that to happen."

Health experts say the sub-variant is highly contagious and has the ability to get around immunity from previous infection and vaccination.

“Those that have gotten the vaccine will have much longer lasting and stronger immunity, especially to prevent severe outcomes. Yes, it doesn’t—the vaccine isn’t as protective against infection, but infection is usually mild," Dr. Hussain said.

This comes at a time when cases are on the rise in Connecticut. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate hit above 10 percent last week.

Some parents of young children tell FOX61 they’ve had difficulties finding access to vaccines, despite FDA authorization for infants and young children 6 months and older about a month ago.

As of last week, 2.6 percent of Connecticut kids ages 5 and under have gotten at least one dose, according to state data.

“If you have a young child, we will get those kids vaccinated. It’s going to be very important. If you’re an adult and need a booster, don’t wait," Dr. Juan Salazar, Physician in Chief with Connecticut Children’s said. "That’s another way of protecting your children.”

Dr. Salazar said Connecticut Children’s will begin offering vaccines for high-risk kids 6 months to 5 years old by the end of July to early August and expand access to all kids 6 months and older in time.

“I think come august, there will be much wider availability of vaccine for the kids and time to make sure that as people come back from vacations and they’re sending their kids to daycare or school, " he said. "Hopefully, they’re fully vaccinated by then.”

Dr. Salazar stressed the importance of people practicing other methods of protection, in addition to vaccines, including wearing masks in large public settings and as families travel.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.