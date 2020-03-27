Health officials address shortages of medical supplies in the state to combat COVID-19

More than 7,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn — A question many viewers have asked is “How are Connecticut hospitals keeping up with the demand?”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said Thursday that Hartford Hospital is scrounging for personal protective equipment which is a statement Hartford Healthcare’s chief clinical officer addressed Friday morning.

Ajay Kumar said, “We should be okay, I don’t want to send a message that we don’t need PPE, we still need PPE, the owner is doing a great job in securing that part here but we need to continue to make sure our supply remains stable.”

More than 7,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Hartford healthcare says it will have enough supplies to combat the Coronavirus, for the time being.

As time goes on and the number of cases increases, that may change. According to health officials, the state could see a peak around April 10th or the 14th.

This has the state Department of Health saying testing needs to be prioritized.

Av Harris said, “We don’t have all of the resources that we need to do testing on a massive scale and we also really have to think strategically about whether or not the personal protective equipment that would be needed to conduct all of this testing should be useful for that purpose or if we need to conserve that.”

Av Harris with DPH says it’s not that simple when it comes to a definite answer on supplies here in the state due to an ever-changing situation when dealing with COVID-19.

Protective equipment, testing kits as well as the chemical agents in the tests all affect one another.

It’s why people at Saint Mary’s in Waterbury slowed down their testing.

Dr. Peter Jacoby said, “The only reason slowing down some testing is the number of test kits available, so in order to space it out over time we can make sure we are up and running over tomorrow and the next day and we don’t want to just test all day Thursday and say okay that’s it for Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

Saint Francis in Hartford echoed Saint Mary’s and said,

“In order to address the challenges labs are facing surrounding testing capacity and turnaround time, we are carefully allocating our daily testing for the community. Despite testing limitations, our drive-through test site continues to serve our local community, opening each day at 9:00 a.m”

“We have to make sure that those tests are reserved for those patients who are hospitalized with symptoms or those people in the healthcare industry who are symptomatic,” said Harris.