Health officials, Gov. Lamont discuss details after Bridgeport Hospital physician tests positive for coronavirus

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Gov. Lamont announced Saturday that a Bridgeport Hospital physician, who lives in New York has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the second case connected to Connecticut.

According to Gov. Lamont, risk to staff and patients remains low.

The individual didn't show signs or symptoms while working with patients and stayed at home to self-monitor.

The Connecticut DPH will join hospital officials for a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide details.

"Coronavirus is here and viruses don’t stop at state borders," Gov. Lamont said on Twitter.

According to Lamont, Connecticut officials have been preparing for the COVID-19 outbreak to expand to the state.

Residents are urged to continue taking important precautions:

wash hands frequently

avoid shaking hands

avoid close contact with people who are sick

stay home when sick

Connecticut has launched a hotline for residents to call or text with questions related to the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Lamont announced at a press conference Saturday, alongside Sen. Blumentha, DPH and Bridgeport Hospital officials.

"We understand people have specific questions but we want to stress that this call center is only intended for general information," Lamont said. "Anyone looking for specific medical advice regarding symptoms they may be experiencing is strongly urged to seek medical treatment."

That hotline can be reached by calling 2-1-1 or texting “CTCOVID” to 898211.