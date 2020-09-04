Health Officials say "this is good" when it comes to a delay in the COVID-19 peak set for late April

it means the safety practices are working but warn with Easter weekend coming now is the time to buckle down and remain safe.

HARTFORD, Conn. — HARTFORD-- The forecast for a surge at Connecticut’s hospitals is changing and initially predicted for the end of this week into next.

Now doctors are saying the surge may come later this month.

A delay in the peak of COVID-19 is a good thing according to health officials, it means the safety practices are working but warn with Easter weekend coming now is the time to buckle down and remain safe.

Dr. Ajay Kumar who is the Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare said, “And that is because of all the good work we are doing in Connecticut and social distancing, however... whenever I say that I also acknowledge that we can do better, we can do better as we go forward.”

Health officials say with Easter Sunday coming up and a time when the faith community traditionally comes together it’s important to remember to keep safety practices going.

Dr. Kumar said, “I know it’s going to be hard, I know it’s going to be tough, but it’s a small price to pay for manage our spread at this time.”

At Saint Francis hospital, reports of recoveries are growing as days go on.

John Rodis who is the president at Saint Francis Hospital said, “We’ve treated hundreds of patients throughout Trinity Health of New England and some of many have hovered and discharges quickly... some of them went home as patients under investigation so those tests are coming back to get an accurate number... so people do recover.”

Saint Francis like many other hospitals are seeing faster turnaround times for testing and more protective equipment for staff.

Hartford Healthcare with a major rollout Thursday expanding masks to all employees not just clinical staff.

Dr. Kumar said, “This is a commitment to protect our colleagues and stop the spread as much as possible and do our part in that.”