Health Watch: Breaking down CT COVID-19 numbers

The state’s peak number of hospitalizations was 1,972 on April 22. As of the December 9 update, the state is at 1,262 hospitalizations.

HARTFORD, Conn — While Covid-19 hospitalizations are at record-high numbers in the country as a whole, they are still not near their peak in Connecticut, although they are getting closer.

The state’s peak number of hospitalizations was 1,972 on April 22. As of the December 9 update, the state is at 1,262 hospitalizations, which is 64 percent of the way to the peak.

However, just as Connecticut’s hospitalization curve doesn’t match the nation’s, not every Connecticut county is following the same curve. The six western-most counties all share a similar curve and are roughly between halfway and two-thirds of the way to their spring hospitalization peaks, but Connecticut’s two eastern-most counties – Windham and New London Counties – have had a completely different trajectory.

Both Windham and New London Counties are well past their spring peaks in hospitalizations. As of the state’s December 9 update, Windham County was at 15 hospitalizations, down from 20 the day before. For comparison, its spring peak was 7 on April 17. New London hit a spring high of 41 hospitalizations on the last day of April. As of December 9, that number is 62, a 50 percent increase.

Why? Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer, said back in the spring, the virus still needed to make it to places like eastern Connecticut for the first time, and the state shutdown stopped it from getting a big foothold there.

“When you look back on the spring surge, it really came up from New York, and started to work its way across the state,” Geballe said, “as a result, by the time the spread was working its way up towards eastern Connecticut it largely died out and their peaks were actually very shallow.”