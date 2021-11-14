Health care providers make push to get kids vaccinated before holidays

One health expert said if you get your kids vaccinated within the next week to 10 days, they’ll be fully vaccinated in time for Christmas.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Health care providers are making a push to get children vaccinated across Connecticut, holding a slew of clinics this weekend.

Hartford HealthCare Senior Director of Pharmacy Eric Arlia said if you get your kids vaccinated within the next week to 10 days, they’ll be fully vaccinated in time for Christmas.

Hartford HealthCare held several pediatric vaccine clinics at locations across Connecticut Saturday, which Arlia said is an opportune time with the holidays around the corner.

“Dose two will be the weekend right after Thanksgiving, which is Dec. 4, and that will have any of the children who go to those clinics fully covered in time for Christmas,” Arlia said.

The vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 5 to 11-year-olds, according to the FDA.

“I thought it was going to be exactly like the flu shot but it was actually lighter,” Luciana Brenson, an 8-year-old who got her vaccine in Hartford, said. “It helps me and it protects me from the virus.”

“It also can give comfort to families having their children protected, but also maybe to protect better other members of the family who may be more vulnerable to severe illness,” Arlia said.

Officials told FOX61 staff vaccinated 1,800 children through the clinics Saturday.

So far, only Pfizer has been approved for use on children of this age.

Kids also rolled up their sleeves at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford Sunday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We don't want kids to have to quarantine and miss school days, and don't want kids to get sick, so this is the way that we can get both that protection and the peace of mind to move past this pandemic once and for all," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

“We don’t want kids to have to quarantine and miss school days, and don’t want kids to get sick, so this is the way that we can get both that protection and the peace of mind to move past this pandemic once and for all,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The Hartford Yard Goats stadium partnered with Connecticut Children’s to host a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11.

