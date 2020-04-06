Welcoming home a hero in Hartford

Rosario spent the last two months overseeing a team of doctors and nurses inside the hospital built in response to the coronavirus at the Jacob Javits Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a hero‘s welcome home at The Retreat in Hartford Thursday.



“It was one of surprise enjoy, this was unexpected, I was very happy to be back at home back at work I am very appreciative of the welcome,” says Army Reserves Major, Milka Rosario.



Rosario was in for a celebratory surprise return to the assisted living facility on Retreat Avenue.



“I am so excited, I am dying to see her, I am dying for her to come back, she is the best,” says co-worker, Miriam Valentin. “I think what makes Milca so special is what makes military servicemen and women so special regardless is that it is a selfless act to sign up for the military,” add fellow Retreat co-worker, Heidi Lubetkin.



Rosario works at The Retreat as the nursing supervisor where all 100 residents have been COVID-19-free for 85 days, an effort Rosario oversaw before being called into duty.



“This was an excellent opportunity for me as a soldier as a nurse to go and take care, to do what I’ve been trained to do that is save lives And take care of other human beings,” says Rosario.

Rosario spent the last two months overseeing a team of doctors and nurses inside the makeshift hospital built in response to the coronavirus at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

“This was the opportunity of a lifetime, I never in my wildest dreams thought that I was going to be able to participate in something like this, I am very humbled for The experience, for everything I learned and with all the people that were out there, All my coworkers everything, Doctors, nurses, working shoulder to shoulder to save peoples lives,” she says.

“I just want her to know thank you, thank you for that selfless act, thank you for saving lives, thank you for being a strong woman, thank you for being a service woman and most importantly thank you for returning to us Covid-free as well,” says Lubetkin.

Rosario is Covid-free and ready to get back to work in a place she loves, “As much as I love being in the military and to work as a nurse I need to go back and do what I do and that is take care of my civilians, that is what I do,” she say.