Healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital receive first doses of COVID vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn — Medical personnel at Hartford Hospital received the first doses in the state of the vaccine for the coronavirus Monday.

Dr. Patrick Troy, Division Director of Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine at Hartford Hospital said “I didn’t sleep a wink last night. Mostly based on the incredible excitement about this moment coming to fruition. It’s beyond my wildest dreams”.

As a healthcare worker who has experienced this deadly virus since the arrival of the first patient at Hartford hospital back on March 13th, Doctor Patrick Troy is amazed and thankful for how quickly the vaccine was developed and delivered to Hartford Healthcare.

“I’m just grateful for the leadership of the governor and grateful for the leadership of Jeff Flaks who put this together to make this happen” said Troy.

The Vaccine was administered to 15 recipients at Hartford Hospital this morning.

Patient Care Associate Jasmine Ortiz says “Not only is it an honor, it’s possibly one of the most important things I will ever be a part of in my life and it gives us such hope”.

After just 9 short months of development, thanks to advanced technology and dedicated scientists, the vaccine has finally made its way to Connecticut, a moment Troy compares to a man being put on the moon.

“Somebody pinch me, because that is unbelievable. When I say it is equivalent of putting a human being on the moon, yes, that is the equivalent of putting a human being on the moon” states Troy.

Healthcare workers are urging people, when available, to get the vaccine to not only protect yourself, but your family and friends too, but they understand why there is apprehension, because nothing like this has been done before in this short amount of time.

“That’s exactly why we did what we did today. We wanted to talk the talk and walk the walk on this. We wanted to demonstrate to people that it is safe, it is effective. Look at the data. Trust the scientists. And see your healthcare providers out front taking this vaccine, demonstrating this level of commitment to you” says Dr. Troy.