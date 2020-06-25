Heat, Humidity, Lack of Rain & Covid-19 lead to an increase in water demand

In response, the RWA has asked customers to reduce usage by 10%.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The water runs deep for the Regional Water Authority's reservoirs. The company bringing water to almost 430,000 people throughout the greater New Haven area.

It's no surprise we've been abnormally dry for just about 50% of the state, the lack of rain in addition to the hot weather, and many folks staying home due to COVID-19, these factors are playing a role in the increased demand for water. Close to a 60% increase has been noted by Dan Doyle, the Public Affairs and communications manager for the Regional Water Authority "to put some numbers to that in the past few days alone water usage has gone out up from 40,000,000 gallons of water today to up to 70,000,000 gallons of water"

While we are abnormally dry the increased water demand is not creating a water shortage, rather putting a strain on the water system "so while we are currently in an abnormally and protracted dry hot and a serious demand on the water we do have a plentiful supply of water " explained Doyle.

Doyle also went on to say that the strain is causing intermittent discolored water for some customers. "Discolored water is caused by the natural content in the water because it’s a natural product. Water has this natural mineral content and it’s heavier than water so it’ll settle to the bottom of the pipes and when something happens that causes an increase in the speed of the water traveling through the pipes or the direction of the flow, it can shake that mineral content and that is what causes discoloration of water"