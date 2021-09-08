Hebron school moves to remote learning due to high number of quarantined students

Gilead Hill School has shifted to Distance Learning and will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday

HEBRON, Connecticut — A Hebron school will shift to remote learning until at least Tuesday due to a high number of reported quarantined students with exposure to COVID-19, the superintendent said in a letter to parents.

The school district confirmed the closure on its website.

"Due to the speed at which we are continuing to have reported cases and due to the high number of quarantined students, Gilead Hill School has shifted to Distance Learning and will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 14th. Hebron Elementary School remains open for in-person learning at this time," the district said.

In a letter to parents, Thomas J. Baird, Superintendent of Schools, the school has continued to see a high number of COVID-19 cases in staff and students.

The cases, Baird said, began on Monday with the Parks and Recreation PREP before and after school program and the outbreak continued into Tuesday at Gilead Hill School.

"It is probable that there has been in program transmission within the PREP program and it is probable that there has been in school transmission within some Preschool and some Kindergarten classes at Gilead Hill School," he said.

The superintendent said the school district consulted the Chatham Health District before making the decision.

"We have moved quickly to quarantine all known close contacts to contain any potential outbreak in school," Baird said, adding in the letter: "We highly recommend that all those in quarantine due to close contact obtain a COVID test."

There have been no additional confirmed cases reported for Hebron Elementary School and it will remain open for in-person learning this week.

"Some families have asked how they can help. Please get vaccinated if you are not already vaccinated. When vaccination is available for your child, please get them vaccinated, Baird added in his letter.

The superintendent also asked that parents don't send children who are sick to school.

