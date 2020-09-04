Help from domestic violence during COVID-19 outbreak

There are resources for those across the state who may find themselves confined to their homes with an abuser.

It is a topic that has come up a lot recently: Domestic violence, and what to do if you find yourself in an abusive situation at home amid this current pandemic.

We recently discussed the impact that The Interval House has had for those in the northern region of our state but there are other options for folks living elsewhere as well.

FOX61's Margaux Farrell spoke with the CEO and President of The Family Justice Center to find out more about what the organization is doing to help those living down south in Fairfield and New Haven counties, The Family Justice Center wants to be of help.