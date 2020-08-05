CT State Police, DOT unveil 'Help Our Heroes – Please Don’t Speed' PSA

The video features local heroes including -- state troopers, health professionals, road workers. "Let us all do our part to keep each other safe," they said.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and Department of Transportation held a press conference Friday to discuss a speed enforcement campaign.

The new electronic messaging on the state's highways that were unveiled this week read “Help Our Heroes – Please Don’t Speed.”

State officials also released a new PSA that features local heroes including -- state troopers, health professionals, road workers.

The video concludes with the individuals urging CT residents to slow down.

"Let us all do our part to keep each other safe," they said.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz reported the number of drivers clocked in at driving of 80mph has doubled in the month of April.

According to Col. Mellekas of CSP, that number has increased 94 percent from April in the previous two years, despite a 52 percent drop in traffic.

The number of motor-vehicle deaths from January 1 to May 1, 2020 has increased by 34 percent.

According to officials, there have been 87 fatalities on state roads between January and April of 2020.

Last year, there were a total of 61 in the state.

Watch live: CT State Police, DOT hold press conference to discuss new 'Please Don't Speed' campaign on the state's highways.

"We want everyone to make it home safely, including our troopers. The brave men and women of the Connecticut State Police," Mellekas said. "Our troopers regardless of where they serve are people first. They have families at home and they don't want to be getting their families sick and spreading this virus to their loved ones. However, we can no longer tolerate the dangerous levels of some vehicles that are racing on the roadways."

Troopers have been directed to target those vehicle creating hazards on highways.

"The manner in which the approach to the violator and issuing an infraction may be different than pre-covid days," Mallekas continued. That is to minimize the spread of the virus.

Drivers are urged to cooperate with CSP and partner with troopers to make roadways safe and healthy.