Higher risk sports like football, wrestling, basketball and volleyball will be allowed to resume individual or distanced group training or activities.

NEW YORK — New York State released new guidance for sports and recreation Friday, which now allows high-risk high school sports to resume on February 1.

The new guidance says teams can resume individual or distanced group training as well as no or low-contact group training.

This includes high school sports like football, wrestling, ice hockey, rugby, basketball, contact lacrosse, volleyball, martial arts, competitive cheer and group dance, and other sports and recreation activities with similar abilities to maintain physical distance.

The guidance says high-risk sports can participate in competitions and tournaments as permitted by the county health departments.

Right now, all teams in sports deemed low, moderate and high risk are prohibited from traveling outside the region for practice or for play.

Rob Ortt, the New York State Senate Republican leader, issued a statement on Friday, praising the decision.

“Today’s decision by New York State to allow the resumption of ‘high risk’ sports such a youth hockey, football, basketball, and more is welcome news for all of the participants of these sports, their coaches, and their families," he said.