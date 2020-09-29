High school football member in West Hartford tests positive for COVID-19

The individual is a member of the Hall High School community and last attended classes on September 18.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A member of the Hall High School football team tested positive for COVID-19.

The West Hartford Assistant Superintendent for Administration Andy Morrow sent a letter to parents on Monday confirming an individual within the school community had tested positive for the virus.

The person last attend classes on September 18 and had been told to stay home. The letter also said the person participated in football practices last week. All staff and players who had close contact with the person have been identified by the West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District and Hall's coaching staff. They are beginning their 14-day quarantine.

Hall High School, like the other West Hartford schools, is cleaned and disinfected every night.

"As parents, we all have a responsibility to be sure to follow these protocols, not just to keep our children, but the whole community, safe. Thank you again for your cooperation and support," said Morrow in the letter.