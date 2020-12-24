Holiday rush continues amid the pandemic for CT shoppers

While across the street at West Farms Mall, finding a parking spot comparable to finding a needle in a haystack.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The covid pandemic not canceling the holiday rush this year as people are still flocking to the stores and hopping on flights to get back home for the holidays.

Since the pandemic began Bradley International Airport has remained for the most part ---quiet, but things looked different the day before Christmas Eve.

“I'm heading back to Kansas City today and then I’m going to Nebraska tomorrow to see my family,” traveler Paul Francis said.

While a line formed outside the airport’s departures Wednesday, Bradley officials expect holiday travel to be down 60% compared to the holiday season last year.

Those traveling at the airport said they’re happy to be heading back home for the holidays but not happy to be hopping on a plane during a pandemic.

“I’m nervous because airlines are not doing what they’re supposed to as far as social distancing,” Louisiana native Deidra Myles said.

“Now that people are flying for the holidays, I actually feel not as safe because there are more people, the airlines aren’t blocking middle seats anymore,” Francis said.

Some people even booked a flight a day earlier to avoid the holiday rush and Thursday's storm.

“When I heard about the storm coming up the east coast i didn’t want that to impact my travel plans so I decided to leave it up one day and leave now,” Windsor native Eric Eisnor said.

Amidst the holiday chaos, stores continued to uphold covid guidelines, as a line formed outside the Best Buy in West Hartford as they reached capacity.

While across the street at West Farms Mall, finding a parking spot comparable to finding a needle in a haystack.

“Last week and today, we’ve seen a real steady flow of shoppers, people are in a real gift-giving mood,” West Farms' publicist Amanda Sirica said. “I think they’re happy the holidays are here, and it gives everybody something to look forward to.”

West Farms will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.