Home for retired nuns closed to visitors due to outbreak

WILTON, Conn. — Local health officials have ordered a Connecticut home for retired nuns closed to visitors and the public because of a coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly half of the more than 70 residents.

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice says the restrictions on the School Sisters of Notre Dame home were ordered by the local health director, and state health officials are expected to visit the property Monday. She says 30 residents recently tested positive for the coronavirus, as did a number of staff members.