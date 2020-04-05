Hospitalizations down at Hartford Healthcare

Dr. Kumar also announced Hartford HealthCare is in the process of testing all Skilled Nursing Home (SNF) based patients across its system.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have declined across the Hartford HealthCare system, an official said during a press briefing Monday.

According to Dr. Ajay Kumar, the number of active COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as more testing is done, but he called the decline in hospitalizations "positive news." According to the latest report, there are 482 COVID-19 positive patients being cared for across the HHC system, with 237 persons under investigation.

Dr. Kumar said hospitals are managing capacity "very well," however, deaths are still being confirmed in the state with more than 2,400 fatalities reported as of Monday, May 4th.

Dr. Kumar also announced Hartford HealthCare is in the process of testing all Skilled Nursing Home (SNF) based patients across its system.

"We're going to test all the residents to make sure we prepare ourselves and we make sure we take care of them as well as we can," said Dr. Kumar.

Dr. Kumar added while emergency surgeries are continuing, officials are looking into bringing essential surgeries back, which were delayed.