Police break up large gathering of over 100 people near UConn

Police say a woman threw a can of alcohol at a Trooper as the crowd was leaving and hit him in the back.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Police broke up a large party near UConn on Saturday night that boasted more than 100 guests. At least two people were arrested and one was issued an infraction.

Officers responded to a home at Hunting Lodge Road after receiving a complaint of a loud party. Police were told the people at the party were not social distancing.

Police identified 21-year-old Christian Vitti as the homeowner and he was arrested without incident. The people at the party were dispersed and allowed to set up safe rides home.

While the crowd was dispersing, police say 19-year-old Mikaela Puzzo threw a can of alcoholic beverage at a trooper. The beverage struck the trooper's back but they were not hurt.

Puzzo was arrested and also found to be in possession of more alcohol.

Police found the second homeowner, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Bartolotta. He was helping with getting sober rides for the party guests, according to authorities.

Vitti was charged with executive order violation of gathering size restrictions, interfering, permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. He was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on April 21.

Puzzo was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor. She was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on April 14.

Bartolotta was issued a written infraction for executive order violation of gathering size restrictions.

