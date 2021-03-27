House votes to extend Lamont's authority as vaccines open up

While Republicans opposed the move, legislative Democrats, who control the House, argued now is not the time to scale back Lamont's executive powers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The House of Representatives voted to allow Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to extend his emergency powers for at least one more month.

The party-line vote on Thursday came as the Democratic governor announced plans to move up when any resident age 16 and older can make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment to April 1 from April 5.

While Republicans opposed the move, legislative Democrats, who control the House, argued now is not the time to scale back Lamont's executive powers.

Also Thursday, the House voted to extend Lamont's order that allowed more outdoor dining. Both bills awaits Senate action.

-------------

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.