H&R Block tax filers upset after not receiving $600 stimulus payment

H&R Block said if they have service agents ready to speak to anyone who is affected.

HARTFORD, Conn — Many Americans are frustrated after not receiving their most recent stimulus check.

Many people emailed FOX61 with hopes to get answers.

"It’s not fair! Because nobody knew and everybody was panicking," said Melody Berry of Naugatuck.

"So what am I supposed to do?" said Stephanie Allis of Hamden.

Berry and Allis are some of the many people who are feeling confused and anxious and wanted to know why they did not get their $600 even though they received the last one successfully.

The trend is most noticeable among those who filed their taxes with H&R Block.

Allis is a frontline worker and mother who said she got the runaround. Her money was deposited into an account number she did not recognize, so she called her bank. The bank then told her to call H&R Block and when she did, she was given no answer and was referred to the IRS, but she was not able to get ahold of anyone there.

"My expectation was to start my maternity leave a little earlier because of the issues I’m having with my pregnancy before my due date - it would’ve been nice to receive the payment, but I mean, it’s disappointing hearing you received it but you’re not going to get it," added Allis.

Berry is also in the same boat.

"Very unorganized, very messy. There’s no communication. Like I understand they’re overwhelmed, the IRS is overwhelmed but give people answers," added Berry.

H&R Block posted this message on their Facebook page to address the issue:

"H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We processed millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are on their way. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block is ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and 1-866-353-1266 for Emerald Card."

FOX61 reached out to get a more specific answer and in a statement, they said:

"H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter."

The company added the IRS is the one responsible for the mistake.

FOX61 also reached out to the IRS and is waiting for a reply.

For DonnaLynn Saunders who is a single mother, she said the IRS website told her she is not eligible even though none of her information has changed.

"To start thinking great I can finally catch up on my bills I won’t be so behind on everything and then now no one knows where it is!" said Saunders of Waterford.

Matthew Carbray with Ridgeline Financial Partners said for those who have not received any stimulus payments at all, he suggested people do this.

"When you go to file your income tax return on this year’s 2020 1040, line-item number 30, there’s actually a line in there where if you have not received any funds that you are due, you can put that amount in," said Carbray.

For those whose money was deposited into an account that either no longer exists or you never had, Carbray explained what to do.

"The likelihood is that the monies are going to get kicked back because the bank account is no longer in existence. That goes to the January 15th deadline of you going to apply for that credit," added Carbray.

H&R Block said if they have service agents ready to speak to anyone who is affected.