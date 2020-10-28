Hundreds line up in New Haven for food

The Connecticut National Guard was also there to hand out thousands of pounds of groceries from the USDA Farms to Families Program.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thelma Bromell is a mother of seven, she knows what its like to be hungry and now she’s giving back.

”The need is not only physically but spiritually,” says Bromell.

Tuesday, Bromell joined non-profits including KIEDC, and volunteers from across New Haven to get food to roughly 700 families in need.“

"This has been a major blessing to see the families come and receive what they need and then next year some of them is in the line helping others that have a need,” says Bromell.

The Connecticut National Guard was also there to hand out thousands of pounds of groceries from the USDA Farms to Families Program.

“Honesty to give back to our community, Just continuing to serve, and help out in every way that we can, It’s part of our job, it’s what we love to do,” says SSG Evan Nava.

Organizers also delivered hundreds of meals to seniors in the region and say they are regularly running out of food.

“We will see more people than food that we have, we won’t have enough for food,” says Metashar Dillon with KIEDC.

Still Bromell says this team will do whatever it can to help and wants other parents to know they are not alone.

“I want to say to the mothers don’t be ashamed, if you have a need, reach out,” says Bromell.