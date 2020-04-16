"I wanted to help in any way that I could" HHC's first plasma donor speaks about experience

Chris Madison works at Hartford HealthCare and had tested positive for COVID-19 in early March

A Hartford HealthCare worker who has recovered from COVID-19 and recently donated plasma spoke about his experience during a media briefing on Thursday.

Chris Madison works in programming and said he started experiencing symptoms in early March.

"It presented pretty much like the flu with fever, chills, cough, muscle fatigue," Madison explained. "Luckily, it only lasted about 3 days before I started to feel better."

Because Madison works in the hospital, he was able to get tested for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, those results came back positive," Madison said.

Madison quarantined for two weeks before he returned to work remotely.

"Last week, I heard about the opportunity to donate plasma…which intrigued me," said Madison.

Madison is a third-generation Hartford HealthCare Employee. Both of Madison's grandparents worked for HHC and are now volunteers. Madison's father is the director of the transplant program, and Madison's mother is an ICU nurse. Inspired by their work, and the efforts of all the health care workers and staff on the frontlines, Madison said he wanted to help.

"I wanted to help in any way that I could. I started making some inquiries and found out that Hartford HealthCare was starting a program this past Monday for convalescent plasma donations, which coincidentally marked 28-days since my symptoms subsided, and that's one of the criteria for donating the plasma," said Madison.

Madison said he went to a testing center in Westerly, Rhode Island. After some brief paperwork and a physical, Madison said he was hooked up to a machine for about an hour.

"They just insert an IV into your arm, which extracts the blood. It takes plasma, which contains the antibodies, out of that blood and then pumps the remainder of the blood back in so you really aren't losing much blood volume," Madison said.

Madison said he did not feel weak or lightheaded afterward and called the overall experience painless.

"I would definitely do it again in four weeks, which is the soonest I could do it again," Madison said.

Madison's plasma will be returned to Hartford HealthCare after it's processed to eventually help seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

According to Hartford HealthCare, convalescent plasma is a type of passive immunity. It offers patient antibodies that are available immediately, which the immune system can use to fight the virus. A single donation can treat up to four patients. This type of blood therapy is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for the disease.

Hartford Healthcare said further investigation is still necessary to determine if this type of therapy could shorten the duration of illness or prevent death associated with COVID-19.