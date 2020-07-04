ICU nurses at UConn; From the front lines, a window into their world

“Some days are better than others but here at UConn we have a really good team.“

FARMINGTON, Conn. — “It’s getting busier and we’re working harder to keep up,” said Domenic Roy, a registered nurse at UConn Health in Farmington.

Roy, who has been a UConn nurse for three years, is putting in long hours to keep up in the battle against Covid-19, he largely spends his days giving care to the most vulnerable patients in the ICU.

“Some days are better than others but here at UConn we have a really good team,“ Roy said.

Rebecca Earnheart, a veteran registered nurse at UConn Health said the nursing staff has received great support from the public but PPE’s are needed. Earnheart said, “masks, gowns, gloves, N-95’s would be great — we haven’t run out yet — but we are waiting for that surge to happen.”

Both Roy and Earnheart say among their missions are to try and provide families who cannot visit their loved ones inside the ICU with as much perspective as possible. “Everyone has been very supportive, “

Earnheart said. “(Relatives) have been wonderful, they have very sick family members here and they still are just so thankful.”