In East Hartford, teaching CPR with COVID-19 safeguards

CPR training is largely “compression based” -- no more mouth to mouth resuscitation -- and that helps keep things safer, from COVID and other spreadable diseases.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Going online and hands-on, Code One Training Solutions which has 25 locations on the east coast has pivoted to teach their CPR training during the pandemic.

“People still have heart attacks,” said Kori Burz, the director of virtual learning and operations at Code One.

“You need to know how to provide care in those moments,” she said.

Code One has gone to a two-fold approach to CPR training; first, instead of large in-person classes, students learn virtually, and then, they come into a Code One location and do the hands-on testing, individually, with a mannequin that is linked to a computer.

A program called “Beacon” coaches the students as to the best approach to handle various CPR scenarios. An instructor can also be available for individual in-person training.

Rich Shok, the owner of Code One and a 2008 UConn Nursing School graduate said, “We really recognized early on (in the pandemic) that we had to keep our clients and team safe.”

Shok teaches virtual courses, and trainers on-location also work with anyone who comes in for their individual classes.

Stok added that the CPR training is largely “compression-based” -- no more mouth-to-mouth resuscitation -- and that helps keep things safer, from COVID and other spreadable diseases.

“The more people have this training the more likely they are to act in an emergency and that’s really what our mission is,” said Shok.

Burz added: “We are very committed to giving the rescuers and responders the tools that they need to save lives.”

To find out more about Code One: https://code1web.com/

