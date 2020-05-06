In Hartford, COVID-19 testing takes off

Working with Saint Francis Hospital and Trinity Health, Charter Oak has made the COVID-19 test more accessible, which is part of their overall mission.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Charter Oak Health Center, which sits on Grand Street, has garnered more visits of late ever since they began offering free testing for the coronavirus.

“It’s very gratifying for me,” said Nichelle Mullins, President and CEO of the Charter Oak Health Center.

Mullins continued by saying ,”I would just encourage people not to get comfortable and to remember testing is still important.”

Echoing the sentiments of Mullins is T.J. Clarke, who is a Hartford city councilman and also the Public Information Officer at Charter Oak.

“This virus has been attacking communities of color,” Clarke said. “It’s a critical time where all people of color; black, hispanic, etc need to be encouraged to get tested.”

The Charter Oak Heath Center also offers a mobile testing van which sets up at new locations across Hartford.

Clarke added, “it’s all about access, our whole goal is to eliminate all the barriers.”