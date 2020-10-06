In Lakeville, Lime Rock Park slowly gets up to speed

This week, there are signs that the famed racecourse is slowly getting back up to speed as the staff is working to enforce CDC guidelines

SALISBURY, Conn. — The staff at Lime Rock Park is used to navigating twists and turns – that comes with the territory of the race track but the COVID-19 crisis has provided more detours than they’ve ever faced before.

This week, there are signs that the famed racecourse is slowly getting back up to speed as the staff is working to enforce CDC guidelines to get small groups back on the track.

“You know we’re thinking out of the box,” said Robert “Jacko” Jacopino, the operations manager at Lime Rock.

Jacopino added, “what we have now are clusters of 25 drivers) with a smart distance between them.”

While the track is catering to small auto clubs and high-performance driving classes, to date, no spectators or racer’s guests have been allowed on-premises.

Skip Barber, the racing school legend and president of the track said, “just small, private clubs so far and we are being super careful.”

Masks are mandatory, guests fill out waivers upon arrival and have their temperatures taken before any driving starts.

“People have been so happy,” Barber said, “it’s great to see something is open.”

Barber added that having a race with actual spectators probably won’t happen until Labor Day Weekend, with more racing events planned through Halloween.

Jacopino said, “as long as everyone abides by the regulations, we’re here to have fun.”