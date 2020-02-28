In West Hartford, Chinese Restaurant owner discusses Coronavirus backlash

“I have friends and family in Queens and their business is cut in half, they can’t make it right now"

For nearly a decade, Sonny Chen, owner of Black Bamboo restaurant has been serving Chinese food to happy customers in and around the West Hartford area. But, since the Coronavirus outbreak, Chen says businesses like his have been suffering.

While Chen says Black Bamboo is only down a “very small percentage”, there are plenty of his friends and family members who own Chinese restaurants elsewhere who are feeling the pinch.

“I have friends and family in Queens and their business is cut in half, they can’t make it right now,” he said.

Chen says there is an unfair backlash against Chinese restaurants and small Asian businesses and it’s disheartening.

“I’m just very confused and more sad about this situation,” Chen said.

In a recent statement the Food and Drug Administration said, “We are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest Covid-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.”