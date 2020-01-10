Independent investigation releases final report on COVID-19 in CT nursing homes

Mathematica Policy Research released its final report on Thursday evaluating the state's "COVID-19 preparedness and response" for CT and long term facility care.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Mathematica Policy Research released its final report Thursday afternoon in its analysis on COVID-19 in Conntecitcut's nursing homes and long term facilities.

The report looked at the state's "COVD-19 preparedness and response of both the State and the long term care industry and makes specific recommendations for handling future outbreaks."

On June 8, Governor Ned Lamont announced a third-party investigation of the state's nursing homes. Connecticut's nursing homes and long term facilities have been tremendously impacted by COVID-19.

Some of the findings included nursing homes in communities with high levels of the virus were more likely to have severe outbreaks themselves. The investigation also found "the adverse impact of visitation restrictions on health and well-being of nursing home residents."

Connecticut has already begun to implement Mathetica's 14 out of the 15 short term recommendations.

Governor Lamont said in a statement,

“This report is important for our state, especially for both nursing home residents and their families, as it is a transparent look at how our state responded to COVID-19 within our long term care facilities. The novel coronavirus spread quickly and aggressively in Connecticut during the early stages of the pandemic, and we took the steps we believed were necessary at the time to control the spread and save lives. I am pleased by this independent validation of our decisions and actions, and that nearly all of the short term recommendations provided to the state have already been implemented. I look forward to future discussions with the legislature, the industry, staff, and families on the additional longer-term recommendations brought forward."

To read the report, click here.