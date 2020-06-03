x
Individual visiting New Haven in self-isolation after exposure to another with coronavirus

While the individual does not have any symptoms, they have been asked to self-isolate in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City Of New Haven Mayor’s office has issued a statement regarding an individual currently in New Haven who has been exposed to another individual who had COVID-19.

The individual is part of the Bach Choir, a group currently visiting New Haven. While the individual does not have any symptoms, they have been asked to self-isolate in New Haven.

“The City has been notified that a Bach choir member was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in London. The person is not symtopatic of the virus, and is self-isolating as a precautionary measure. Due to privacy concerns, the City is not releasing the details of this person of interest, but we assure the public that we will let them know should anything change,” stated Mayor Justin Elicker.

The City is in direct contact with the individual and with the State Department of Health and will continue to monitor the individual daily.