Industry in crisis; CT restaurants call on state and feds to help keep them afloat

Historic Lucky Lou’s Bar & Grill in Old Wethersfield is shutting down until February, while just across the street, Village Pizza struggles to stay afloat.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — More than 600 CT restaurants have closed since the onset of the pandemic and more are closing every day. So, is there any help out there?

Historic Lucky Lou’s Bar & Grill in Old Wethersfield is shutting down until February, while just across the street, Village Pizza struggles to stay afloat.

Village Pizza Co-Owner Athanasios Tsombanos said, "It’s stressful. Very, very stressful to operate that’s for sure."

It takes a village to make Village Pizza run and their customers have stepped up big.

"We have beautiful great customers some of them for 38-40 years," said Tsombanos. "We are lucky I guess to be able to have the pickup and delivery which is our main business now."

Across the state, popular restaurants are going dark.

Scott Dolch of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said, "There’s no guarantee that they will reopen. There no guarantee but the other piece to this is the employees being affected. Looking into the holidays in December and people are being let go with no safety net."

On Thursday, the Connecticut Restaurant Association met with Senator Richard Blumenthal to ask for federal help.

Congress is trying to push through a 908-billion-dollar stimulus plan. It's far less than the original 3.4-trillion-dollar HEROES Act which stalled out, but it could be a critical bridge to get restaurants through the next four months.

"It’s far from perfect. Very far from perfect but we should not leave the Capitol without having done something before the holidays," said Sen. Blumenthal.

Tsombanos said, "What do we do? We close the doors and sit down outside, and the rent is coming, the insurance went up the minimum wage went up."

On the state side, Gov. Lamont hasn’t closed the door on dipping into the rainy-day fund to help struggling businesses but again, time is of the essence.