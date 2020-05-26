Injunctive relief denied to Stonington barbershop

Modern Barber and Shave has been closed since an order to do so was issued by the local health department last Thursday morning.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Last week, a Stonington barbershop was shut down after opening in defiance of the governor's revised order to remain closed until June 1. Tuesday, the owner's lawsuit, seeking an injunction, was denied.

With the exception of opening for business, during a Saturday rally, Modern Barber and Shave, in Pawcatuck, has been closed since an order to do so was issued by the local health department last Thursday morning.

"But, I need to get some income," said Cat Thibodeau, the owner, several hours before a New London Superior Court judge issued a ruling.

Last week, Thibodeau’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against Governor Ned Lamont and others because, at the end of April, the governor issued an executive order permitting barbershops and salons to re-open May 20. But, on May 18, Lamont pushed the date to June 1.

"We had a fair number of salons that were not quite ready yet in terms of getting our salons equipped," Lamont said last week. "We had a fair number of stylists, who said give us a little more time, when it comes to child care."

But, plenty of these businesses said let those of us, who are prepared, open on the original date.

"She continues to follow all health protocols, all of Governor Lamont protocols, and she had to shut down for no reason based on health, safety or science," said one of Thibodeau's lawyers, Frank Riccio.

The lawsuit contends Lamont's about-face "exceeded the power granted to Defendant Lamont as outlined in the Connecticut General Statutes concerning public health emergencies."

"I used to do 80, 100 haircuts a day," she said. "I’m down to 15. And that’s not enough to keep my lights on."

And her attorney's advice, before Tuesday's ruling?

"I should just start cutting again," Thibodeau said. "I should re-open and hopefully that will get me in front of a judge faster."

But, now that a judge has ruled, attorney Riccio says if she were to reopen, before Monday’s approved to date, she could risk civil and/or criminal penalties.

Cat Thibodeau spent more than $5,000 to implement necessary changes to be in compliance with new health protocols.