x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications: Department of Correction

The 51-year-old man was transferred from MacDougall-Walker Correctional to an outside hospital last month, where he passed away on Monday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another state inmate has died from COVID-19 complications, the Connecticut Department of Correction announced on Wednesday.

The agency said the 51-year-old man was transferred on Nov. 19 from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution to an outside hospital, where he passed away on Monday evening.

RELATED: State hoping to use former prison site in Mansfield for high school

The individual had suffered from significant underlying health issues, the agency said.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

He last entered the correctional system in January 2017, serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree assault, with a maximum release date of December 2026.

His involvement with the Dept. of Correction dates back to 1989.

More than 20 inmates and at least one corrections officer have died of COVID complications.

RELATED: Connecticut prisons suspend in-person visits due to virus

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Push for boosters continues as COVID-19 testing on high demand ahead of holidays