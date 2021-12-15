Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications: Department of Correction

The 51-year-old man was transferred from MacDougall-Walker Correctional to an outside hospital last month, where he passed away on Monday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another state inmate has died from COVID-19 complications, the Connecticut Department of Correction announced on Wednesday.

The agency said the 51-year-old man was transferred on Nov. 19 from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution to an outside hospital, where he passed away on Monday evening.

The individual had suffered from significant underlying health issues, the agency said.

He last entered the correctional system in January 2017, serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree assault, with a maximum release date of December 2026.

His involvement with the Dept. of Correction dates back to 1989.

More than 20 inmates and at least one corrections officer have died of COVID complications.

