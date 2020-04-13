Inmate dies of COVID-19 related causes

Tested positive on April 6

HARTFORD, Conn. — Department of Corrections officials said an inmate in their system has died after exhibiting symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus.

Officials said he first showed symptoms on April 6. He was taken to the UConn Health Center for intensive treatment of his illness on April 8. The test result came back positive for the virus on April 9.

They said the offender, who had preexisting underlying medical conditions, succumbed to his illness Monday.

The inmate entered correctional system on March 13, 2019, and was serving a two-year sentence for Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

"Although the offender was approved, last month, for discretionary release into the community, an appropriate home sponsor could not be located by the offender. As a result, the offender would have had no place to stay upon release and remained in the facility.

He was expected to be released March 12, 2021.