Inmate of CT Department of Corrections dies due to COVID-19

There have been 10 related COVID-19 deaths in the DOC.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Corrections reported on Monday, another inmate had died due to COVID-19. This is the 10th inmate to die of the virus in prison.

The inmate passed away due to complications related to COVID on Sunday, December 6. The 67-year-old man was taken from the Agency's MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on November 26.

According to the DOC, the man last entered the correctional system in 2012 and was serving a 24-year and three-month sentence for larceny in the second degree and other charges. His maximum release date was not until 2035 and was not eligible for parole until 2031. The DOC says the man's involvement with the department dates back to 1975.