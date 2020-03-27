Interviews from FOX61 Morning News, March 27

We talk with several experts, and the mayor of Waterbury, about COVID-19

Mayor O'Leary from Waterbury discusses how the city is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

We also talk about the situation where someone may be in a domestic violence situation while also being told to stay home during all of this. This is what you can do.

Stressed? We all are. Stress and anxiety can make us feel worse and worse, so here's how you can practice some mindfulness on a day to day basis to keep that nervous system calm.