Is Connecticut ready to reopen? Here's how we stack up to state-set guidelines

More than a month ago the Connecticut Reopening Committee presented set guidelines needed to safely reopen the economy.

Merely five days ago the state was still working on achieving a number of these goals, but the week of reopening, Governor Lamont said things have changed for the better putting us in the position to safely reopen.

“There is nothing that is risk-free but I think given the metrics we have put in place with the best scientific team I think any state has been able to put together we have hit those metrics, we are exceeding those metrics, I think we can proceed on a very thoughtful basis, with those businesses that are least likely to be dangerous, and most likely to have a real economic value for the state,” Lamont said.

World health experts said Connecticut is a good example of what can be achieved by following the right protocols.

“Connecticut is a really good example of a place where public health measures have worked, the case number is going down when the rest of the country is plateauing, and that is a good sign of, how important the actions you took and the state government took our two putting you in a place where it is safer to reopen,” UPenn Vice Provost for Global Initiatives Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel said.

While health officials are hoping warmer weather will slow the spread of covid-19 this summer--- they said it does not mean the virus will go away, especially come fall.

“We need to be vigilant for the fall because we will be facing a renewed risk in the fall by then we are going to have a lot more in place in terms of therapeutics, we are going to have broad testing in place we need to make sure it gets out into the community, we’re going to have better practices in place and we are going to be prepared,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.