Is it COVID-19? Or is it allergies? How to spot the difference.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Allergy season continues to press on into the fall season, for example, outdoor mold. Falling leaves and compost piles give the mold something to grow on. During a pandemic, there could be some growing confusion looming around symptoms. Is it allergies or could it be the Coronavirus?

FOX61 spoke with Advanced Practitioner Lead, Kelsey Burger, from Hartford Healthcare Gohealth Urgent Care who explained.

“With COVID you’re going to get that cough you’re going to get that shortness of breath you’re going to get the fever which you’re not necessarily going to see with allergies but you’re also going to get those body aches that change in taste and that fatigue, it’s going to be a lot more severe,” said Burger.

Watery or itchy eyes, postnasal drip, and sneezing are just some of the allergy symptoms those who suffer from allergies deal with. But it is important to note that if you suffer from allergies yearly, to monitor any changes to your symptom.

“If you’re developing more symptoms than those itchy watery eyes in that post nasal drip I think it’s always important that you come to see your healthcare provider,” said Burger.

With the changing of the seasons, comes changes to types of allergens, and changing of the leaves, prompting more people to take that much-needed stroll outdoors. By grabbing a mask it not only could protect you from the virus, but it could help with allergies.

“Going outside the thought that we don’t need to wear a mask is not always 100% full proof so if you are not going to Be able to social distance and you’re still going to be within that 6 feet of somebody outside we do recommend that you wear a mask,” said Burger."But the good thing about the mask it does kind of decrease your chances of having some allergy symptoms because those larger Allergan molecules such as the pollen and everything is not going to cross that barrier.”